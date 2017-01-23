GOP senators to present Obamacare alternative

Story highlights GOP lawmakers are feeling the heat to show how they would replace Obamacare

Former President Barack Obama's signature health care law covers some 20 million people

(CNN) Two Republican senators are set to introduce legislation Monday to replace Obamacare amid mounting pressure on the GOP to craft an alternative to the massive healthcare law.

Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana will unveil a bill that they are describing as an "Obamacare replacement plan." In a statement, the duo promised that the proposal would give more power to the states on health care policy, increase access to affordable insurance and help cover millions of Americans who are currently uninsured.

The final text of the bill won't be released until Monday and it is not clear whether the legislation, which is based on a measure Collins and Cassidy introduced in 2015, would garner backing from party leadership.

But it is another sign that Republican lawmakers are increasingly feeling the heat to show how they would replace what they roll back the Affordable Care Act. Former President Barack Obama's signature health care law covers some 20 million people and emerged as one of the most politically divisive issues of his presidency.

The fear is that taking action to repeal the law would create deep instability in the insurance markets and potentially result in millions of people's coverage being disrupted or taken away.

