Collins defends himself, Price over questions of impropriety

Story highlights "There was nothing done that was insider trading or unethical," Collins said

"I never said to buy it or it's a great stock," he added

Washington (CNN) Rep. Chris Collins, R-New York, responded to accusations of inappropriate financial investments regarding Department of Health and Human Services pick Rep. Tom Price on Monday, saying that nothing the two representatives did was insider trading.

Price was grilled last week during his confirmation hearings on whether he purchased stocks in a company called Innate Immunotherapeutics after receiving a "stock tip" from Collins, a fellow member of the House.

"There was nothing done that was insider trading or unethical," Collins told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," adding that he talks about his involvement with the company that Price bought stocks in because he's the biggest shareholder.

"I talk about it all the time, just as you would talk about your children," he added. "Certainly many of the people I've talked about it (to), and he was one of the few ... he decided on his own to make an investment."

