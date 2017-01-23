Chelsea Clinton: Barron Trump deserves a chance to 'be a kid'

Story highlights The former first daughter grew up in the White House with her father, former President Bill Clinton, in office

Aside from defending President Donald Trump's youngest son, Clinton also took the opportunity to get political.

Washington (CNN) From one former White House resident to the newest one -- Chelsea Clinton has a message for the world regarding the latest first kid.

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does -- to be a kid," Clinton wrote on her Facebook and Twitter accounts Sunday.

Aside from defending President Donald Trump's youngest son, Clinton also took the opportunity to fire shots at the new President.

"Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids," Clinton wrote in the same post.

