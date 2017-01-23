Cecile Richards: There will be a health crisis for women if ACA repealed

The Axe Files, featuring David Axelrod, is a podcast distributed by CNN and produced at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. The author works for the podcast.

Washington (CNN) Predicting a health care crisis for millions of women if President Donald Trump and Congress move forward with repeal of the Affordable Care Act, the leader of Planned Parenthood says she sees a growing movement to retain key elements of the law.

"I think we're seeing the most effective pushback ever on this issue," Cecile Richards told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"It is no longer a theoretical bill; it is that [people] are now recognizing their kids aren't going to be able to stay on their health insurance, or that Congress just voted to end the birth-control benefit, or that women are no longer protected from preexisting conditions. It's becoming very personal and very real."

If Congress succeeds in defunding Planned Parenthood as part of its effort to repeal the health care law, it could inject chaos into a health system ill-equipped to absorb the millions of women whose access to care will suddenly be jeopardized, Richards warned.

"If they overturn the ACA, it is going to create havoc -- particularly for women in this country who have the least access to care," she said.