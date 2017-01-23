Trump is right -- more women should have voted

Story highlights Democrats should note the enthusiasm and turnout for the women's marches

Marchers showed what was missing in Hillary Clinton's campaign

S.E. Cupp is the author of "Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media's Attack on Christianity," co-author of "Why You're Wrong About the Right" and a columnist at the New York Daily News. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) As millions of women -- and men -- marched on Saturday to protest Donald Trump's election, the new President himself was wondering what many others were: Where were these people on November 8, 2016?

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote?" he tweeted.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

With protest turnout numbers in the millions, spread over cities around the country, one can appreciate the passion but has to seriously question both Hillary Clinton's voter turnout efforts as well as the commitment of Trump opponents to defeat him.

For example, how many people who marched on Saturday didn't vote, didn't attend a single Clinton event or rally -- or didn't donate to any candidate? I know more than a few. I talked to two people who protested in the Washington march who admitted they wished they'd been more engaged in the election, but just never imagined Trump could win.

We don't know who, exactly, turned out on Saturday to march, or for whom they voted, if anyone. But Trump was right about one thing: Not nearly enough women -- white women in particular -- showed up to vote for Clinton.

Read More