How to use the past to fight for your rights today

Shana Bernstein is a historian and Clinical Associate Professor of Legal Studies at Northwestern University. She writes and teaches about issues of immigration, civil rights, and the environment, and is the author of Bridges of Reform: Interracial Civil Rights Activism in Twentieth-Century Los Angeles . The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) This weekend, I traveled from Chicago to Washington for the Women's March. Surrounded by hundreds of thousands of women and men, young and old, black and white, in wheelchairs and walking, I was inspired to see how many of us feel the need right now to stand up for our own rights and for those of our fellow Americans from every background. From the plane from Chicago to DC (filled with pink hats), to Metro lines snaking around the corner, to being jam packed on the National Mall, the march and its scope uplifted me for the first time in over two months as I realized how many of my fellow Americans believe we must act as citizens to protect our rights.

To be sure, some suggest that historians should remain impartial, and that by issuing a collective statement we are being partisan or merely reflecting the so-called "liberal bias" of academia. But this is neither a partisan issue nor a liberal issue. It is an American issue.

Informed citizenry is essential to democracy, as the creators of the Massachusetts Constitution of 1780 recognized when they enshrined in the document the words "Wisdom and knowledge, as well as virtue, diffused generally among the body of the people" are "necessary for the preservation of their rights and liberties." The burden of ensuring our democracy is just lies with the citizens, and I urge my fellow Americans to become informed and help sustain our democracy by, for example, paying attention to history and current politics, committing to get the facts right, and voicing concerns about violations of civil rights and liberties (and other dangers to democracy) to elected officials.

In our statement we highlight other historical persecutions, events that show how easily the rights of people have been suspended during times of great uncertainty, and reveal how critical "informed citizenship" is to the preservation of American democratic ideals.

Along with internment, we point to the " witch hunts " of the early Cold War era, when House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) investigations of communists and their sympathizers destroyed the lives of countless teachers, artists, politicians, writers, and others. The witch hunts associated with Joseph McCarthy were roundly denounced by Republicans and Democrats during the 1954 Army-McCarthy Senate hearings

Decades of research, debate, and analysis have brought historians to a consensus that episodes like internment and McCarthyism were misguided and immoral.

The nuanced political history of both internment and McCarthyism demonstrate that both major parties have stood at times on the right side of history and also at times have violated democratic ideals. Republicans and Democrats joined in the 1954 Army-McCarthy Senate hearings in denouncing the Republican McCarthy, as they did in supporting the 1988 Civil Liberties Act. Ronald Reagan, a hero of the Republican Party, signed the 1988 Act. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, one of the Democrats' most revered figures, signed the order for internment. The very same Earl Warren who became liberals' hero when he led his colleagues as Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court in decisions like the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education originally helped orchestrate internment as California's World War II-era Attorney General.

Other scholars and I now join the Republican and Democratic politicians who denounced such policies in earlier eras, as well as the millions of marchers standing up for the rights of all Americans, and repudiate in the strongest possible terms any future policies that foster a return to the (unconstitutional) intolerance and inhumanity of these past episodes.

It is deeply disturbing to find ourselves at a historical moment where misguided appeals to hate and fear seem to be regaining traction. Our president boldly disregards factual information , and his spokesperson Kellyanne Conway suggests that " alternative facts " are just as real as actual facts, and in the process dismisses the historical lessons that may be drawn when politicians replace fact with exaggeration — or worse, outright fiction.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook