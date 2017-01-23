Crowd size is trivial; trusting White House numbers is not

Story highlights Lemmon: Crowd size is a trivial matter, but very soon the White House will have to deal with matters of real weight and importance

It is up to the new administration and the public it serves to make sure that numbers are accurate and honest

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and author of the New York Times best-seller, "Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The Trump administration is only a few days in and already the fight with reporters over the media's view of the White House and the math behind its crowd counts is occupying America's headlines.

A tug-of-war over facts -- both real and alternative -- is now in full swing, with the White House pulling crowd count numbers over to the side of the unbelievable with the committed vigor of the believer.

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration -- period," said White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday in a statement to reporters following the women's march in Washington -- which drew attention for the size of its crowd. Facts quickly refuted Spicer's statement and showed the Pennsylvania Avenue math to be wrong.

JUST WATCHED Spicer rips media's Trump coverage (Full remarks) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Spicer rips media's Trump coverage (Full remarks) 05:48

Crowd size is a trivial matter. Yes, energized crowds showed up to support the new president despite the rain. Many people did travel DC to see Trump and to show their enthusiasm. But a record crowd it was not. That fact is a trivial matter -- all kinds of presidents have not drawn record crowds -- until that fact becomes the focus of a numeric volley of untruths from the White House podium.

Because the fact is, very soon the White House will have to deal with matters of real weight and importance for national security, where the numbers simply cannot be wrong. The White House will have to stay bigger than its perceived opponents because when it comes to these issues, every detail matters, no room for error exists and the facts are indeed a matter of life and death.

Read More