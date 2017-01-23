Story highlights Liberty Media completes $8B F1 takeover

Bernie Ecclestone replaced as chief executive

(CNN) After almost four decades at the helm of Formula One, Bernie Ecclestone has been replaced as chief executive of the organization after Liberty Media completed its $8 billion takeover.

Chase Carey, vice chairman of 21st Century Fox, has been appointed to succeed the 86-year-old, although Ecclestone has been named chairman emeritus and will serve as an adviser to the new board.

"I'm proud of the business that I built over the last 40 years and all that I have achieved with Formula One," Ecclestone said in a statement released by Liberty Media.

"And would like to thank all of the promoters, teams, sponsors and television companies that I have worked with.

"I'm very pleased that the business has been acquired by Liberty and that it intends to invest in the future of F1. I am sure that Chase will execute his role in a way that will benefit the sport."