Astana, Kazakhstan (CNN) Syria peace talks in the Kazakhstan capital, Astana, got off to an explosive start Monday as rebel groups announced they would not talk face to face with the regime and the chief Syrian delegate slammed the armed opposition as "terrorists."

The talks were aimed at consolidating a shaky ceasefire agreement that came into force on December 30, brokered by Russia and Turkey, and could potentially open the path to discussing a political solution to end the brutal civil war, which has raged for almost six years.

But rebel groups refused to talk directly with the regime, as both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire in the Wadi Barada area outside the capital Damascus and of controlling the water supply to the capital as a weapon of war.

Syrian chief delegate Bashar al-Jaafari, left, with Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, to his left, on Sunday ahead of peace talks.

"There are no direct negotiations, first of all. The talks will be with the United Nations if the ceasefire is not implemented, particularly in Wadi Barada ... in the Damascus countryside, and the areas that the regime targets daily," armed opposition Issam al-Reis said.

UN-brokered talks are scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 8.

