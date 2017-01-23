Breaking News

Can you guess the city by looking out of your hotel window?

By Travis Levius, CNN

Updated 8:10 PM ET, Mon January 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Standard hotel rooms: &lt;/strong&gt;Can you guess the city from the skyline? Swiss photographer Roger Eberhard&#39;s book &quot;Standard&quot; compiles images of standard hotel rooms around the world alongside the views from the hotel window. Both, he argues, are becoming more and more indistinguishable. Click through the gallery to test your skills.
Photos:
Standard hotel rooms: Can you guess the city from the skyline? Swiss photographer Roger Eberhard's book "Standard" compiles images of standard hotel rooms around the world alongside the views from the hotel window. Both, he argues, are becoming more and more indistinguishable. Click through the gallery to test your skills.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 1306, Tel Aviv: &lt;/strong&gt;Our gallery opened, if you hadn&#39;t already guessed, with Tel Aviv. Eberhard photographs Hilton&#39;s entry-level double rooms at the same angle. His original project shifted when he realized Hilton rooms weren&#39;t the only things that felt &quot;standard.&quot;
Photos:
Room 1306, Tel Aviv: Our gallery opened, if you hadn't already guessed, with Tel Aviv. Eberhard photographs Hilton's entry-level double rooms at the same angle. His original project shifted when he realized Hilton rooms weren't the only things that felt "standard."
Hide Caption
2 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Inside and out: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;I started the project thinking that [hotel] rooms look the same everywhere you go, and only by looking out the window are you able to tell where you are in the world... and it was quite the opposite,&quot; says Eberhard.
Photos:
Inside and out: "I started the project thinking that [hotel] rooms look the same everywhere you go, and only by looking out the window are you able to tell where you are in the world... and it was quite the opposite," says Eberhard.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 2605, Cairo: &lt;/strong&gt;Perhaps the Arabic signage on the roadside and the shimmer of heat might offer a few clues, but outside, there&#39;s little to identify this as one of the world&#39;s oldest cities.
Photos:
Room 2605, Cairo: Perhaps the Arabic signage on the roadside and the shimmer of heat might offer a few clues, but outside, there's little to identify this as one of the world's oldest cities.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Standouts: &lt;/strong&gt;Eberhard acknowledges that some of the cities in his book deviate from the &quot;standard&quot; look and stand out among the others.
Photos:
Standouts: Eberhard acknowledges that some of the cities in his book deviate from the "standard" look and stand out among the others.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 1314, Nairobi: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;Nairobi looked extremely authentic to me, with these colorful buses and all these people on the streets and older buildings,&quot; he says.
Photos:
Room 1314, Nairobi: "Nairobi looked extremely authentic to me, with these colorful buses and all these people on the streets and older buildings," he says.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Favorite: &lt;/strong&gt;Though not particularly striking from an architectural standpoint, this window view remains one of Eberhard&#39;s favorites
Photos:
Favorite: Though not particularly striking from an architectural standpoint, this window view remains one of Eberhard's favorites
Hide Caption
7 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 1608, Bangkok: &lt;/strong&gt;He says of Bangkok: &quot;It was the most insane view I had... being at the center of the metropolis, it looked ginormous. So dense, so many high-rises, so much stuff is happening.&quot;
Photos:
Room 1608, Bangkok: He says of Bangkok: "It was the most insane view I had... being at the center of the metropolis, it looked ginormous. So dense, so many high-rises, so much stuff is happening."
Hide Caption
8 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Flag: &lt;/strong&gt;Perhaps the national flag fluttering near the bottom of the image is the best giveaway in this otherwise unremarkable stretch of urban waterfront.
Photos:
Flag: Perhaps the national flag fluttering near the bottom of the image is the best giveaway in this otherwise unremarkable stretch of urban waterfront.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 1704, Panama City: &lt;/strong&gt;The Hilton Design and Construction Standards Manual instructs that each room must contain one lounge chair with upholstered arms. Other constants are alarm clocks, telephones, night stands, back rests and reading lamps.
Photos:
Room 1704, Panama City: The Hilton Design and Construction Standards Manual instructs that each room must contain one lounge chair with upholstered arms. Other constants are alarm clocks, telephones, night stands, back rests and reading lamps.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Colorful view: &lt;/strong&gt;Clear blue skies and colorful low-rise buildings offer a few more indicators than usual in this shot.
Photos:
Colorful view: Clear blue skies and colorful low-rise buildings offer a few more indicators than usual in this shot.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 311, Cape Town: &lt;/strong&gt;Eberhard insists that while we&#39;re living in an ever-globalizing world, the unique essence of each of our global cities remain intact.
Photos:
Room 311, Cape Town: Eberhard insists that while we're living in an ever-globalizing world, the unique essence of each of our global cities remain intact.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Evolution: &lt;/strong&gt;&quot;Even if a city changes, it always remains authentic,&quot; the photographer adds. &quot;It&#39;s evolving... It never becomes a fake.&quot;
Photos:
Evolution: "Even if a city changes, it always remains authentic," the photographer adds. "It's evolving... It never becomes a fake."
Hide Caption
13 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 1808, New York: &lt;/strong&gt;Conrad Hilton conceived each of his original hotels as &quot;a little America,&quot; according to art historian Franziska Solte, who provides one of the introductions to Eberhard&#39;s book.
Photos:
Room 1808, New York: Conrad Hilton conceived each of his original hotels as "a little America," according to art historian Franziska Solte, who provides one of the introductions to Eberhard's book.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Anonymous places: &lt;/strong&gt;Even those familiar with the location might struggle to place this somewhat anonymous collection of towers.
Photos:
Anonymous places: Even those familiar with the location might struggle to place this somewhat anonymous collection of towers.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 1909, Sao Paulo: &lt;/strong&gt;Even inside Room 1909 there are few indicators we&#39;re in Brazil&#39;s biggest city.
Photos:
Room 1909, Sao Paulo: Even inside Room 1909 there are few indicators we're in Brazil's biggest city.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Architecture: &lt;/strong&gt;Another city view that might be among the more recognizable, thanks to the distinctive architecture of neighboring buildings.
Photos:
Architecture: Another city view that might be among the more recognizable, thanks to the distinctive architecture of neighboring buildings.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 591, Paris: &lt;/strong&gt;Once again, the standard room offers decorative flourishes that help place it in the surrounding city.
Photos:
Room 591, Paris: Once again, the standard room offers decorative flourishes that help place it in the surrounding city.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Landmarks: &lt;/strong&gt;Once again, to the casual observer, and without easily identifiable landmarks, this could be one of many major cities on the planet.
Photos:
Landmarks: Once again, to the casual observer, and without easily identifiable landmarks, this could be one of many major cities on the planet.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 4320, Sydney: &lt;/strong&gt;The anonymity here reaches into the hotel room. Eberhard&#39;s standard view reveals no clear indicators of location.
Photos:
Room 4320, Sydney: The anonymity here reaches into the hotel room. Eberhard's standard view reveals no clear indicators of location.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Order: &lt;/strong&gt;A sense of tidiness and order might hint at the location here, but again there&#39;s little to give the game away.
Photos:
Order: A sense of tidiness and order might hint at the location here, but again there's little to give the game away.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 2520, Tokyo: &lt;/strong&gt;The minimalist interior could be read as clearly Japanese, but there again it&#39;s a style imitated the world over.
Photos:
Room 2520, Tokyo: The minimalist interior could be read as clearly Japanese, but there again it's a style imitated the world over.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;On the water: &lt;/strong&gt;This one&#39;s a little clearer. How many major cities look like this and lie on the edge of a large body of water?
Photos:
On the water: This one's a little clearer. How many major cities look like this and lie on the edge of a large body of water?
Hide Caption
23 of 24
&lt;strong&gt;Room 606, Venice: &lt;/strong&gt;Again, the interior offers small clues. There are classical touches and canal-themed wall art.
Photos:
Room 606, Venice: Again, the interior offers small clues. There are classical touches and canal-themed wall art.
Hide Caption
24 of 24
Tel Aviv 1Tel Aviv 2Cairo 1Cairo 2Nairobi 1Nairobi 2Bangkok 1Bangkok 2Panama City 1Panama City 2Cape Town 1Cape Town 2New York 1New York 2Sao Paulo 1Sao Paulo 2Paris 1Paris 2Sydney 1Sydney 2Tokyo 1Tokyo 2Venice 1Venice 2

(CNN)Could you tell the difference between Bangkok and Sao Paulo by looking out of a hotel room window?

It's not as easy as you think, says Swiss photographer Roger Eberhard, who's visited hotel rooms in 32 countries and six continents for a project exploring standardization in our major cities.
Roger Eberhard
Roger Eberhard
In his aptly titled book "Standard," Eberhard photographs Hilton hotel's entry-level double rooms at the same angle in several global cities -- from Sydney and Tokyo to Addis Ababa and Panama City -- alongside snapshots of the world outside the hotel window.
    His original mission for the art project shifted during his travels, when he noticed the Hilton rooms weren't the only thing that felt "standard."
     "I started the project thinking that [hotel] rooms look the same everywhere you go, and only by looking out the window are you able to tell where you are in the world... and it was quite the opposite."
    Read More
    MORE: 15 hot new hotels to check into in 2017

    Raising questions

    Are we in Shanghai, Buenos Aires or Sao Paulo?
    Are we in Shanghai, Buenos Aires or Sao Paulo?
    Eberhard would open the window curtains in Shanghai and see clusters of skyscrapers in similar angles as those he's seen in Hilton room views of Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Bangkok.
    "There were quite a few things about the rooms that looked localized -- sometimes it was the wallpaper or curtains that gave references to the continent or culture -- and on the other hand, the more places I visited, the harder it got by looking out each window to tell where I was."
    To emphasize this point-of-view in "Standard," Eberhard purposefully withheld city names of the respective room-and-view pairs until the end of the book.
    "It's raising a question, talking about standardization both in the way we live and in regards to cities," Eberhard says.
    "It's not about inciting change, but rather an observation."  
    He acknowledges that some of the cities in his book deviate from the "standard" look and stand out among the others.
    MORE: World's most legendary luxury hotels

    'Touristy view'

    Eberhard says standard hotel rooms can offer more clues to location than the view out of the window.
    Eberhard says standard hotel rooms can offer more clues to location than the view out of the window.
    "Nairobi looked extremely authentic to me, with these colorful buses and all these people on the streets and older buildings. [The window view of] Venice has a postcard, touristy kind of view...I think it's the #1 city that people recognize in the book."
    And though the room view of bustling Bangkok was among Eberhard's more monotonous images, it remains his favorite from the project.
    "It was the most insane view I had... being at the center of the metropolis, it looked ginormous. So dense, so many high-rises, so much stuff is happening."
    Eberhard insists that while we're living in an ever-globalizing world, the unique essence of each of our global cities remain intact.  
    "Even if a city changes, it always remains authentic. It's evolving...it never becomes a fake."
    Think you can correctly identify each city from Eberhard's "Standard" images? Test your cityscape knowledge in the gallery above before taking a peek at the captions.
    "Standard" by Roger Eberhard is published by Schiedegger & Spiess

    Travis Levius is a globetrotting writer, editor and photographer for the likes of BBC Travel, Business Insider and The Daily Meal. You can follow his adventures on Instagram and his travel/inspiration blog MisterLevius.com.