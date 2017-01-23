(CNN) Could you tell the difference between Bangkok and Sao Paulo by looking out of a hotel room window?

It's not as easy as you think, says Swiss photographer Roger Eberhard, who's visited hotel rooms in 32 countries and six continents for a project exploring standardization in our major cities.

Roger Eberhard

In his aptly titled book "Standard," Eberhard photographs Hilton hotel's entry-level double rooms at the same angle in several global cities -- from Sydney and Tokyo to Addis Ababa and Panama City -- alongside snapshots of the world outside the hotel window.

His original mission for the art project shifted during his travels, when he noticed the Hilton rooms weren't the only thing that felt "standard."

"I started the project thinking that [hotel] rooms look the same everywhere you go, and only by looking out the window are you able to tell where you are in the world... and it was quite the opposite."

