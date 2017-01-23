Boxer battles for title as his father battles cancer

Story highlights Boxer Leo Santa Cruz's only professional loss came as his father battled cancer

La Puente, California (CNN) Leo Santa Cruz snaps off punches, making loud pops on sparring mitts. He is just days away from trying to win back his super featherweight boxing title and avenge the only loss of his professional boxing career, a unanimous decision to undefeated Carl Frampton in July.

The loss still rings in Leo's ears, like a stiff jab to the side of the head, because his father and trainer, Jose Santa Cruz Sr., missed out on critical weeks of training and preparing Leo. Jose, sitting ringside, is battling the ultimate body blow -- cancer.

"When I first found out he had cancer I cried; I imagined myself suffering," Leo Santa Cruz told CNN. "They say when you have cancer it's very hard to defeat it."

Jose managed to climb up ringside to watch his son fight Northern Ireland's dangerous Frampton, but Leo believes he suffered without the constant pushing he usually got from his dad.

Jose got knocked down by what the family called stage III multiple myeloma and renal failure. After his April 2016 diagnosis, the family said, a spinal disc collapsed, requiring reconstructive spine surgery in May 2016. Radiation followed and two types of chemotherapy.

