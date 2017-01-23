Alexander Isak: Borussia Dortmund signs 'the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic'

Story highlights Swedish teen joins Dortmund

(CNN) Labeled the "next Zlatan Ibrahimovic," 17-year-old Alexander Isak completed a move to German giant Borussia Dortmund Monday.

The Sweden international, who was a rumored target for European champion Real Madrid, has signed a long-term contract with the eight-time Bundesliga winner.

"Alexander Isak is a hugely-talented striker, who many top clubs in Europe wanted to sign," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a club statement.

"We are delighted that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund. Both BVB and the player himself are convinced that this transfer has great potential."

