Breaking News

Alexander Isak: Borussia Dortmund signs 'the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic'

Updated 8:44 AM ET, Mon January 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 27: Borussia Dortmund fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Signal Iduna Park on September 27, 2016 in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Bongarts/Getty Images)
DORTMUND, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 27: Borussia Dortmund fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Signal Iduna Park on September 27, 2016 in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Bongarts/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Is this the best supported club in the world?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(8 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Swedish teen joins Dortmund
  • Isak is nation's youngest goal scorer

(CNN)Labeled the "next Zlatan Ibrahimovic," 17-year-old Alexander Isak completed a move to German giant Borussia Dortmund Monday.

The Sweden international, who was a rumored target for European champion Real Madrid, has signed a long-term contract with the eight-time Bundesliga winner.
    READ: How the "yellow wall" boosts Dortmund
    "Alexander Isak is a hugely-talented striker, who many top clubs in Europe wanted to sign," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a club statement.
    "We are delighted that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund. Both BVB and the player himself are convinced that this transfer has great potential."
    Read More
    As he is a minor, Isak's transfer from AIK Solna still has to receive clearance from world football's governing body FIFA, although no problems are anticipated.
    Isak, who was born in Sweden to Eritrean parents, became the Scandinavian country's youngest ever goalscorer in this month's 6-0 victory over Slovakia.
    He made his debut for AIK in February 2016 and helped the club finish second in Sweden's top division.
    Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos
    Ibrahimovic, Sweden's most famous footballer, left his first club Malmo in 2001 to embark on a career which has taken him to some of Europe's greatest clubs, including Juventus, Barcelona and now Manchester United.