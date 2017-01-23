Stephen Colbert to host the 2017 Emmy Awards

Story highlights Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17

This will be Colbert's first time hosting the Emmys.

(CNN) Stephen Colbert can add another gig to his resume.

The host of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," will helm the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17.

"Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we've seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television," read an announcement from CBS -- the network home of Colbert's nightly show, as well as the next Primetime Emmy broadcast.

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period," Colbert said in a statement. "Both in person and around the globe."

