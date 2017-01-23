Madonna: 'Blowing up White House' taken out of context

Story highlights Madonna said she was speaking metaphorically

Her comments stirred controversy

(CNN) Madonna was just trying to express herself at the Women's March on Saturday.

But the superstar singer stirred controversy when she passionately spoke at the Washington, D.C. event.

That's because in addition to dropping a few "F-bombs," she also indicated just how upset the election results had made her.

"Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," Madonna said. "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair."

