Madonna: 'Blowing up White House' taken out of context

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:24 AM ET, Mon January 23, 2017

    Madonna to march critics: 'F**k you'

(CNN)Madonna was just trying to express herself at the Women's March on Saturday.

But the superstar singer stirred controversy when she passionately spoke at the Washington, D.C. event.
    That's because in addition to dropping a few "F-bombs," she also indicated just how upset the election results had made her.
    "Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House," Madonna said. "But I know that this won't change anything. We cannot fall into despair."
    In an Instagram posting on Sunday, Madonna said she wanted to clarify her statements.
    "I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context," she wrote. "My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love."

    Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn't solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting "we choose love". 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️*******************************************************

    She added, "I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt."
    "However, I know that acting out of anger doesn't solve anything," she said. " And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love."