Breaking News

Super Bowl LI: Five things to know about Luke Bryan

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:56 AM ET, Mon January 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • Bryan won Entertainer of the Year at the 2015 CMA Awards
  • The singer is a Georgia native who attended Georgia Southern University

(CNN)Luke Bryan is headed to Houston. The country singer announced Sunday that he'll be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI on February 5.

"Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston," he said alongside a video he posted to Twitter.
    For those who aren't familiar with Bryan's career, here are five things to know.

    He's a Southern boy

    Bryan was born in the small town of Leesburg, Georgia, and was the youngest of three children.
    Read More
    Related Link: NFL denies it asked Lady Gaga to stay silent on Trump

    He put his music dreams on hold

    After his older brother was killed in a car accident, Bryan decided not to pursue his dreams and move to Nashville. Instead he went to college close to home.
    Eventually he made the move and went on to sign with Capitol Records. He has won numerous awards including Entertainer of the Year at the 2015 CMA Awards.

    He's a fan of the military

    In a recent interview with People, the singer said he looks at his upcoming Super Bowl gig as an opportunity to "serve" his county.
    "I never served in the military -- that's something I wish I had had the opportunity to do," he said. "But I feel like this is my way of honoring my country. It's a little chance to serve."

    He married his college sweetheart

    Bryan met his wife, Caroline Boyer, in 1998 while attending Georgia Southern University. They were married in 2006 and have two sons, Thomas and Tatum.

    He's raising his nephew

    Bryan's sister unexpectedly died in 2007 and her husband died in 2014, leaving their son, Tilden, an orphan. Bryan and his wife took Tilden in and are raising him alongside their two sons. Bryan dedicated his hit single, "Drink a Beer" to his deceased siblings.