Super Bowl LI: Five things to know about Luke Bryan

Story highlights Bryan won Entertainer of the Year at the 2015 CMA Awards

The singer is a Georgia native who attended Georgia Southern University

(CNN) Luke Bryan is headed to Houston. The country singer announced Sunday that he'll be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI on February 5.

"Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston," he said alongside a video he posted to Twitter.

For those who aren't familiar with Bryan's career, here are five things to know.

He's a Southern boy

Bryan was born in the small town of Leesburg, Georgia, and was the youngest of three children.

