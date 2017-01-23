Melbourne: 5 charges of murder for driver who rammed crowd

(CNN) The driver of a car which plowed into crowds in downtown Melbourne Friday has been charged with five counts of murder.

Melburnians have gathered in #FederationSquare to pay tribute to the victims of the #bourkestreet tragedy. #weloveyoumelbourne pic.twitter.com/e0uueabrad

Mourning

A vigil was held in Melbourne's Federation Square Sunday to remember the dead, as hundreds of flowers and other gifts were laid at the site of the incident.

"Today is a day of great sadness for all of us," said Daniel Andrews, premier of the state of Victoria.

"There is no one more innocent than a (three-month-old) boy in a pram. Our hearts have been broken by this."

Andrews announced the creation of the Bourke Street Fund , with an initial contribution from the government of $75,000, that will be used to support the families of those that died.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull describe the incident as a "shocking, wanton, criminal attack."

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull pays his respects to the victims of Friday's crash.

From stabbing to crash

The driver repeatedly crashed into pedestrians before police managed to subdue him.

The Bourke Street incident appears to have started with an argument between acquaintances several miles away. The driver of the car was allegedly involved in a stabbing in Windsor in south Melbourne early Friday morning, police said.

He then allegedly took a woman hostage and sped off in a maroon red car. Police said the driver knew both the stabbing victim and the woman, who managed to escape from the car on Bolte Bridge.

"Earlier in the incident we believe this male did some donuts at Flinders Street and Swanston Street," police superintendent Stuart Bateson told reporters, according to CNN affiliate Seven News

"He then turned left into the Bourke Street Mall and then he deliberately drove into the crowd, continued over Elizabeth Street over the footpath and collided with further pedestrians."

Seven reported that the driver "sped down Swanston Street, up to Bourke Street, at times along the footpath, running down dozens of pedestrians."