Australia: Actor fatally shot while filming music video

Story highlights Several firearms were used during the scene, authorities said

The video being filmed was for the hip hop group Bliss n Eso

(CNN) Police in Australia are investigating the death of a young actor during a music video.

Johann Ofner, 28, was shot and killed as he filmed a gunfight scene for hip hop group Bliss N Eso's latest video. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

In a statement, representatives for the band said Ofner was "fatally injured when a prop gun was discharged."

"The gun was loaded with blanks, not live ammunition," the band said.

"The exact cause of Johann's fatal injury is still to be confirmed, but as the gun was loaded with blanks, not live ammunition, the cause was not a bullet or live round."