Australia: Actor fatally shot while filming music video

- Several firearms were used during the scene, authorities said
- The video being filmed was for the hip hop group Bliss n Eso
(CNN)Police in Australia are investigating the death of a young actor during a music video.
Johann Ofner, 28, was shot and killed as he filmed a gunfight scene for hip hop group Bliss N Eso's latest video. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
In a statement, representatives for the band said Ofner was "fatally injured when a prop gun was discharged."
"The gun was loaded with blanks, not live ammunition," the band said.
"The exact cause of Johann's fatal injury is still to be confirmed, but as the gun was loaded with blanks, not live ammunition, the cause was not a bullet or live round."
Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage and conducting ballistics tests, a police statement said.
Videos and photos shared by Ofner on Instagram before his death showed three guns -- including a sawn-off shotgun -- money, gambling chips and a prop knife.
Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said that "during the filming (of the music video) several firearms were used."
"We do not know how the injuries occurred at this point in time," Armitt told reporters, adding that a criminal investigation was ongoing.
'I love you'
As friends and family of Ofner took to social media to remember him, the stunt man's partner posted an emotional tribute on Instagram.
"Today the love of my life was taken from me and I still can't believe it," model Kati Garnett wrote.
"I don't know what I'm going to do without you, the best people are always taken from us, you were a true angel. I love you so much forever and ever."
On the band's Facebook page, members of Bliss N Eso said they were continuing "to express our support and condolences to the family and friends of those so deeply affected by this sad event and appreciate your ongoing understanding in this incredibly difficult time."
Experienced stunt man
A part-time carpenter, Ofner had worked as a stuntman for several years. He was also due to appear later this year in "Australian Ninja Warrior," a televised competition, according to Sky News.
On his profile on Stunt Book Australia, a database of stunt actors, Ofner listed among his skills "martial arts (weapons)" and "theatrical fighting."
"This tragedy is a stark reminder that the screen industry is inherently dangerous and of the need for total vigilance about workplace safety at all times on set," Zoe Angus of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance -- an Australian union which represents actors, stunt professionals and film crews -- said in a statement.