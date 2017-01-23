Story highlights Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey names Hong Kong most expensive housing market in the world.

Hong Kong's property prices have been driven up by an inflow of capital from mainland China, expert says.

Sydney and Vancouver are the second and third more expensive housing markets, respectively

(CNN) They may be in opposite corners of the globe, but Hong Kong, Sydney and Vancouver have one thing in common.

Hong Kong has topped the list for the past seven years -- since its first appearance in the survey.

Subdivided flats smaller than 100 square feet (9 square meters) can rent for $385 in the Asian city.

"Hong Kong is a small island with 7 million people ... and you have 1.5 billion across the border (in mainland China) who would like to invest," Mark Elliott, associate director of International Residential Property Services at Jones Lang LaSalle, tells CNN.

