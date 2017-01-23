Story highlights Adama Barrow is in Senegal while West African troops prepare for his return

He's unable to confirm allegations his predecessor looted state coffers

(CNN) Gambia's new president Adama Barrow told CNN that he intends to go home "within a week" now that ousted long-term president Yahya Jammeh has finally left the country after a tense standoff.

Barrow also said he will start announcing his cabinet later on Monday, beginning with his vice president.

Responding to a question from CNN, Barrow said he could not confirm a claim by one of his aides that Gambia's treasury had been looted by outgoing president Jammeh.

"This is the information I'm also getting, but we want to get to the bottom of it, we want to get the documents in my hand and we will elaborate on it, I have to be in contact with the Central Bank to confirm," Barrow said.

A large contingent of West African forces from the regional grouping Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) are in Gambia to pave the way for the new government.

