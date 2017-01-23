How to hold a fashion show in a war zone

Story highlights De Garang fled Juba with her family as a child, but returned to help preserve South Sudanese culture.

The festival mixes fashion, crafts, local foods, hip hop and R&B performances, poetry and traditional dances

(CNN) Nothing can stop Akuja de Garang, not even war.

The 41-year-old is the brain behind the Festival of Fashion and Arts for Peace in South Sudan, an annual festival that promotes and celebrates South Sudanese culture.

De Garang, a fashion designer and development expert, fled Juba with her family as a young child, eventually settling in the UK.

As a student De Garang learned about how her home country was losing its cultural heritage because of ongoing conflict in the country, and her urge to save it brought her back to Juba.

Civil war has raged in South Sudan since 2013, when President Salva Kiir accused his ousted Vice President Riek Machar of organizing a coup. Clashes broke out between the government and soldiers loyal to the former vice president.

Read More