(CNN) Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed Saturday in a car wreck in his native Dominican Republic, the team said Sunday. He was 25.

Former major league player Andy Marte, 33, died Sunday in a separate wreck in the Dominican Republic, MLB.com reported

Ventura pitched in the 2014 and 2015 World Series and helped the Royals win a world championship in 2015, the statement said. He was drafted by the club in 2013 and had a 38-31 career pitching record.

"Our prayers right now are with Yordano's family as we mourn this young man's passing," Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in the statement. "He was so young and so talented, full of youthful exuberance and always brought a smile to everyone he interacted with. We will get through this as an organization, but right now is a time to mourn and celebrate the life of Yordano."

Mike Swanson, team vice president of communications, told CNN the team has no details about the accident.

