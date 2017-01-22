Story highlights The host of Reliable Sources criticized the new White House press secretary after he blasted the media in his first press briefing

Stelter: Spicer said five things that were not true in the span of five minutes

Spicer claimed media reports of Trump inaugural attendance were skewed

(CNN) CNN's Brian Stelter opened his show "Reliable Sources" Sunday with a critique of new White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

On Saturday, just one day after Donald Trump was inaugurated, Spicer attacked the gathered media in his first White House press briefing , telling them that they had misreported the number of people who had attended the inauguration.

Though aerial photos showed that Barack Obama's first inauguration had attracted a bigger crowd, Spicer was furious, saying that the pictures had been "intentionally framed" to make Trump's crowd look smaller.

"This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period," Spicer insisted.

On Sunday, Stelter took that claim to task.

