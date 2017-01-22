Story highlights The Falcons reach the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history

Green Bay's win streak ends at eight games

Atlanta (CNN) The Atlanta Falcons spent 25 years playing in the Georgia Dome, and they saved their best for last.

The Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game in Atlanta to advance to Super Bowl LI, ending their tenure in this stadium with their biggest home win in franchise history.

It will be the Falcons' second Super Bowl appearance. The last time came in the 1998 season, when Atlanta lost to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXIII.

Falcons dominate from the start

This was expected to be a shootout, but only one offense -- Atlanta's -- delivered.

Read More