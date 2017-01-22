How'd you sleep? Steelers get hit with familiar late-night prank

(CNN) If the Pittsburgh Steelers seem a little groggy Sunday in their AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots, they'll have a good excuse.

Sometime after 3 a.m. on game day, someone pulled a fire alarm at their hotel in Boston. All the guests were evacuated. The alarm was false.

Police said they have charged a Boston man with disturbing the peace, setting off a false alarm and disorderly conduct, CNN affiliate station WFXT reported.

Fans on both sides had fun with the incident on Twitter.

Hearing reports that the fire alarms went off in the Steelers hotel. Are the Patriots cheating again?!? #PITvsNE — Clive (@dropdeadclive) January 22, 2017

Pats fan arrested for pulling fire alarm at hotel to disrupt steelers. God bless you sir we will cheer in your memory today. #PatsNation — Dan Martin (@DMartBigKapone) January 22, 2017

All could agree the stunt lacked originality. We've seen the ole fire-alarm shenanigans plenty of times.

