Mom arrested after Facebook video of toddler taped to wall

Story highlights Mom is arrested after Facebook Live video shows toddler taped to a wall

Police say 2-year-old was taped with packing tape for about 15 minutes

(CNN) Shayla Rudolph said she needed to get some housework done, so she taped her toddler to the wall -- and then went on Facebook Live to show the world.

Now Rudolph, 18, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, has been charged with abduction. Police said she restrained her 2-year-old son with clear packing tape for about 15 minutes and also taped his mouth closed.

Rudolph was charged Thursday after CNN affiliates WSYX and WTTE brought the video to police attention on Wednesday following a tip from a viewer. In the video, a woman police identified as Rudolph tells viewers she needed to do housework. The child can be seen taped to the wall by his wrists, and can be heard crying.

"You can't clean without them running around tearing up? Tape them to the wall," Rudolph says.

Read More