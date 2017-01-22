Breaking News

11 dead in Georgia storms

Updated 11:37 AM ET, Sun January 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

southeast severe storm death toll update duplicate 2 duplicate 2_00002818
southeast severe storm death toll update duplicate 2 duplicate 2_00002818

    JUST WATCHED

    Deadly storms slam Georgia

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

(CNN)Eleven people were killed in severe weather that struck southern Georgia in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

At least two of the deaths were in Brooks County.
CNN Map
The deaths were confirmed by Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Catherine Howden. Howden said the agency was working to assess the damage.
    The National Weather Service said most of south Georgia remains under a tornado watch; some under a severe thunderstorm warning; and, in the extreme southern portion north of Tallahassee, Florida, a tornado warning.
    The weather service has not classified Georgia's deadly weather as a tornado.
    Read More
    It followed a fatal tornado Saturday in southern Mississippi, as severe weather gripped much of the Southeast. Preliminary damage assessments conducted in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday showed the tornado packed winds reaching between 136 and 165 mph.
    It killed four people and injured at least 20 more in Forrest County, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said. Most damage was near the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal.
    Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency.