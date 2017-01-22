11 dead in Georgia storms

(CNN) Eleven people were killed in severe weather that struck southern Georgia in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

At least two of the deaths were in Brooks County.

CNN Map

The deaths were confirmed by Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Catherine Howden. Howden said the agency was working to assess the damage.

The National Weather Service said most of south Georgia remains under a tornado watch; some under a severe thunderstorm warning; and, in the extreme southern portion north of Tallahassee, Florida, a tornado warning.

The weather service has not classified Georgia's deadly weather as a tornado.

Read More