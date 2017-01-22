Breaking News

Severe storms rip through Georgia

Updated 3:27 PM ET, Sun January 22, 2017

Jeff Bullard sits in what used to be the foyer of his home as his daughter, Jenny Bullard, looks through debris on Sunday, January 22, 2017, in Adel, Georgia. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Power line workers make repairs near Barney, Georgia, on Sunday not far from a house destroyed by storms.
Downed trees rest on a shed belonging to Mike Herington near Baxley, Georgia, on Sunday.
Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from her storm-damaged home Sunday in Adel, Georgia.
Trees fell and damaged the steeple of Zoar United Methodist Church on Sunday near Baxley, Georgia.
Jason Williams stands on the porch of a home belonging to his neighbor, Lamar Waters, in Appling County, Georgia, on Sunday.
Storm damage remains at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Cecil, Georgia, on Sunday.
A swimming pool reflects people cleaning up Sunday after a storm in Adel, Georgia.
Marilyn Bullard goes to check her parents&#39; home on Sunday after a storm struck Adel, Georgia.
A Brooks County sheriff&#39;s deputy blocks Highway 122 near Barney, Georgia, on Sunday as workers repair a utility pole downed by storms.
Severe weather struck southern Georgia on January 21 and 22.