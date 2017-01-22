Severe storms rip through Georgia
Jeff Bullard sits in what used to be the foyer of his home as his daughter, Jenny Bullard, looks through debris on Sunday, January 22, 2017, in Adel, Georgia. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Cook, that have suffered deaths, injuries and severe damage from weekend storms.
Severe storms rip through Georgia
Power line workers make repairs near Barney, Georgia, on Sunday not far from a house destroyed by storms.
Severe storms rip through Georgia
Downed trees rest on a shed belonging to Mike Herington near Baxley, Georgia, on Sunday.
Severe storms rip through Georgia
Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from her storm-damaged home Sunday in Adel, Georgia.
Severe storms rip through Georgia
Trees fell and damaged the steeple of Zoar United Methodist Church on Sunday near Baxley, Georgia.
Severe storms rip through Georgia
Jason Williams stands on the porch of a home belonging to his neighbor, Lamar Waters, in Appling County, Georgia, on Sunday.
Severe storms rip through Georgia
Storm damage remains at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Cecil, Georgia, on Sunday.
Severe storms rip through Georgia
A swimming pool reflects people cleaning up Sunday after a storm in Adel, Georgia.
Severe storms rip through Georgia
Marilyn Bullard goes to check her parents' home on Sunday after a storm struck Adel, Georgia.
Severe storms rip through Georgia
A Brooks County sheriff's deputy blocks Highway 122 near Barney, Georgia, on Sunday as workers repair a utility pole downed by storms.