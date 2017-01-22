United Airlines grounds domestic flights because of IT issue

(CNN) United Airlines grounded all domestic mainline flights Sunday night because of a computer problem, United spokeswoman Maddie King told CNN.

"We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue," King said. "We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get our customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We're working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

Other computer glitches have hit airlines.

United said it experienced an issue with its weight reporting system that was later resolved.

