Melbourne (CNN) A day after his younger brother nearly upset one of the game's greats at the Australian Open, Mischa Zverev went one better when he eliminated Andy Murray in four sets to hand the world No. 1 his worst grand slam defeat -- in ranking -- in a decade.

Zverev -- a net rushing German ranked 50th -- eliminated Murray 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 in the fourth round at Rod Laver Arena 10 years after the Scot was ousted by 51st-ranked Juan Chela at Melbourne Park.

It was the earliest exit for a men's top seed at the Australian Open since 2003.

Zverev's younger sibling Alexander looked on from the player box -- he had lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal on Saturday but was in much better spirits Sunday.

Murray's departure, combined with the loss of No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the second round, gives the year's first major a different complexion. The last time both lost prior to the quarterfinals at a major was at that 2007 Australian Open.

