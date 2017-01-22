Story highlights
- Murray was playing first major as No. 1
- Worst loss in ranking at a grand slam for Murray since 2006
- First grand slam quarterfinal for Zverev
Melbourne (CNN)A day after his younger brother nearly upset one of the game's greats at the Australian Open, Mischa Zverev went one better when he eliminated Andy Murray in four sets to hand the world No. 1 his worst grand slam defeat -- in ranking -- in a decade.
Zverev -- a net rushing German ranked 50th -- eliminated Murray 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 in the fourth round at Rod Laver Arena 11 years after the Scot was ousted by 51st-ranked Juan Chela at Melbourne Park.
It was the earliest exit for a men's top seed at the Australian Open since 2003 and leaves the tournament without the top two seeds already after six-time champion Novak Djokovic lost to Denis Istomin in the second round.
For Murray -- the men's tour's standout player for the second half of last year -- it means he will have to wait to collect a first title at Melbourne Park.
The loss to Zverev was more heartache for the Scot here, given he has lost five finals.
"I'm obviously down about it," Murray, playing his first major as a No. 1, told reporters. "It's just tennis. I had great success for a number of months. Obviously in the biggest events you want to do your best. That's not been the case here. It happens.
"I've had tough losses in my career in the past. I've come back from them. This is a tough one. I'm sure I'll come back okay from it. But right now I'm obviously very down because I wanted to go further in this event, and it wasn't to be."
Too many matches?
Murray didn't discount his hectic schedule at the end of 2016 -- including winning the World Tour Finals in late November -- being a factor in Sunday's result.
"The off-season for me was fairly short just because I had to take a decent break after the Tour Finals," he said. "But it was a great way to finish last year. I was full of confidence coming into the beginning of this year. I prepared as best as I could.
"But maybe have to have a look back and assess some things and see maybe if there's some stuff I could have done differently, or did my opponent just play a great match? Sometimes that can happen, as well.
"I don't know if the end of last season had any bearing on today. I wouldn't have thought so."
Zverev's younger sibling Alexander looked on from the player box -- he had lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal on Saturday but was in much better spirits Sunday.
The last time both Murray and Djokovic lost prior to the quarterfinals at a major was at that 2007 Australian Open. They've dominated at grand slams in recent years so the likes of Nadal and Roger Federer might feel they have a fine opportunity to end their grand slam droughts.