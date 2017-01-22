CNN 10 - January 23, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

January 23, 2017

This Monday's special edition of CNN 10 reports on the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump and brings you an overview of related weekend events. We show you some highlights of his inaugural address, explore some constitutional trivia, and look at demonstrations across the U.S.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More