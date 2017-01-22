Breaking News

CNN 10 - January 23, 2017

Updated 1:50 PM ET, Sun January 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0123_00100005
ten.0123_00100005

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN 10 - 01/23/17

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN 10 - 01/23/17 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

January 23, 2017

This Monday's special edition of CNN 10 reports on the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump and brings you an overview of related weekend events. We show you some highlights of his inaugural address, explore some constitutional trivia, and look at demonstrations across the U.S.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10