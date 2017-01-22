Falcons, Patriots advance to Super Bowl LI
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank holds the George Halas Trophy after the NFC championship. The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers 44-21 to advance to Super Bowl LI, where they will play the New England Patriots.
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones catches a 5-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter against Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter.
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan runs for a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws as he is hit by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones in the first quarter.
Packers kicker Mason Crosby misses a 41-yard field goal in the first quarter.
Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter.
Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski fumbles the ball in the second quarter after contact with Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins.
The New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 to win the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday. Here, LeGarrette Blount of the Patriots runs against Ryan Shazier of the Steelers in the first quarter.
Chris Hogan, left, of the Patriots celebrates with Danny Amendola after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan scores during the first half.
Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe breaks up a pass intended for the Steelers Cobi Hamilton in the second quarter.
Members of the End Zone Militia mark a Patriots score in the third quarter.
Logan Ryan of the Patriots attempts to break up a pass intended for Cobi Hamilton of the Steelers during the fourth quarter.
Patriots defensive back Eric Rowe celebrates with Logan Ryan after Ryan broke up a pass in the fourth quarter.