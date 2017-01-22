Breaking News

US committed to Israel embassy move but expected to act cautiously

By Elise Labott and Jeff Zeleny, CNN

Updated 7:54 AM ET, Mon January 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Can Trump make peace in the Middle East?
Can Trump make peace in the Middle East?

    JUST WATCHED

    Can Trump make peace in the Middle East?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Can Trump make peace in the Middle East? 01:31

Washington (CNN)While remaining committed to relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem, the Trump administration is expected to move cautiously on a timeline as it focuses on critical issues in the American relationship with the Israeli government and consults with allies about the way forward, senior administration, Israeli and diplomatic sources tell CNN.

The White House confirmed President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington in early February in a phone call between the two leaders Sunday.
A senior administration official said that moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv remains a priority for the president but cautioned that it would not be happen quickly. No announcements are expected Monday or in the coming days, the official said, adding that working on the issue will be one of the first tasks awaiting Jared Kushner, a senior adviser and son-in-law to Trump.
    The mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat, told Israeli Army Radio on Monday that he is in contact with the White House about moving the embassy to Jerusalem.
    "I do know, from the talks I've been holding with members of the American administration, that they are serious about their intention," Barkat said. "They have several assets in Jerusalem that could provide a solution. I definitely think that you don't move an embassy in a day."
    Read More
    Israel amb. supports U.S. Embassy Jerusalem move
    Israel amb. supports U.S. Embassy Jerusalem move

      JUST WATCHED

      Israel amb. supports U.S. Embassy Jerusalem move

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Israel amb. supports U.S. Embassy Jerusalem move 03:39
    Arab and European diplomats said there have been signs Trump and his advisers could slow down implementing a formal relocation amid warnings from Arab and European officials to the incoming administration that the move could unleash violence, undermine the peace process, damage US standing in the Middle East, and endanger American personnel. They have urged the incoming administration to consult with allies about the move and put it in the context of a broader strategy toward addressing the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
    White House press secretary Sean Spicer stressed Sunday the administration was in the beginning stages of discussions regarding Trump's campaign pledge to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Spicer, asked whether a move will be announced soon, told reporters: "We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject." Last week Spicer said "there would be a further announcement" on moving the embassy, saying "the president has made clear that Israel has not gotten the respect it deserves."
    Yet the subject of the embassy move, which would represent a major change in US policy, was not the focus of the call Sunday between Trump and Netanyahu, administration and Israeli officials said. Statements from both governments about the call did not even mention the issue, saying the two leaders spoke about Iran, Syria and peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
    Trump pushes US Embassy move in Israel amid outcry
    Trump pushes US Embassy move in Israel amid outcry
    In a statement after the phone call, the White House said Trump "affirmed his unprecedented commitment to Israel's security" and said he invited Netanyahu to an early February meeting at the White House.
    "The President emphasized that peace between Israel and the Palestinians can only be negotiated directly between the two parties, and that the United States will work closely with Israel to make progress towards that goal. The President invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to an early February meeting at the White House," the statement said.
    While Israel has long wanted the US to move the embassy and has welcomed Trump's pledge, top Israeli officials have said the issue is not the most important in the relationship, stressing the threat posed by Iran, the violence in Syria and the need for Israel to improve its relations with Arab states remained the government's top priorities.
    Netanyahu's office said the two leaders had a "very warm conversation" and pledged to "work closely with President Trump to forge a common vision to advance peace and security in the region, with no daylight between the United States and Israel."
    Shortly after a White House staff swearing-in ceremony, Trump told a pool reporter he had a "very nice" call with Netanyahu. He ignored a shouted question about moving the embassy.
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in Jerusalem during a weekly Cabinet meeting in November 2013. Click through to see more photos from his life and career.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in Jerusalem during a weekly Cabinet meeting in November 2013. Click through to see more photos from his life and career.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 38
    Netanyahu, right, sits with a friend at the entrance to his family home in Jerusalem on July 1, 1967. The Israeli prime minister was born October 21, 1949.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu, right, sits with a friend at the entrance to his family home in Jerusalem on July 1, 1967. The Israeli prime minister was born October 21, 1949.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 38
    Netanyahu, right, with a friend in the Judean Desert on May 1, 1968.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu, right, with a friend in the Judean Desert on May 1, 1968.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 38
    Netanyahu serves in the Sayeret Matkal, an elite commando unit of the Israeli army, in 1971. He spent five years in the unit.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu serves in the Sayeret Matkal, an elite commando unit of the Israeli army, in 1971. He spent five years in the unit.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 38
    Netanyahu shakes hands with Israeli President Zalman Shazar during a November 1972 ceremony honoring the Sayeret Matkal soldiers who freed hostages in a hijacking earlier that year.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu shakes hands with Israeli President Zalman Shazar during a November 1972 ceremony honoring the Sayeret Matkal soldiers who freed hostages in a hijacking earlier that year.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 38
    Netanyahu and his first wife, Miriam, in June 1980.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu and his first wife, Miriam, in June 1980.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 38
    Netanyahu and his daughter, Noa, in June 1980.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu and his daughter, Noa, in June 1980.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 38
    Netanyahu speaks in July 1986 with Sorin Hershko, one of the Israeli soldiers wounded in Operation Entebbe. It was the 10th anniversary of Operation Entebbe, a dramatic rescue of Jewish hostages at Uganda&#39;s Entebbe Airport. Netanyahu&#39;s brother, Yonatan, was killed leading Operation Entebbe in 1976. Affected by his brother&#39;s death, Netanyahu organized two international conferences on ways to combat terrorism, one in 1979 and another in 1984.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu speaks in July 1986 with Sorin Hershko, one of the Israeli soldiers wounded in Operation Entebbe. It was the 10th anniversary of Operation Entebbe, a dramatic rescue of Jewish hostages at Uganda's Entebbe Airport. Netanyahu's brother, Yonatan, was killed leading Operation Entebbe in 1976. Affected by his brother's death, Netanyahu organized two international conferences on ways to combat terrorism, one in 1979 and another in 1984.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 38
    From 1984 to 1988, Netanyahu was Israel&#39;s ambassador to the United Nations.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    From 1984 to 1988, Netanyahu was Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 38
    Netanyahu talks to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir on a stroll in New York&#39;s Central Park in November 1987.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu talks to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir on a stroll in New York's Central Park in November 1987.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 38
    Netanyahu, as Israel&#39;s deputy foreign minister, goes through some papers as Government Secretary Elyakim Rubinstein recites morning prayers on a flight from New York to Washington in April 1989.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu, as Israel's deputy foreign minister, goes through some papers as Government Secretary Elyakim Rubinstein recites morning prayers on a flight from New York to Washington in April 1989.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 38
    Shamir speaks with Netanyahu at a Middle East peace conference in Madrid in October 1991.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Shamir speaks with Netanyahu at a Middle East peace conference in Madrid in October 1991.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 38
    Netanyahu celebrates after being elected chairman of the right-wing Likud party on March 21, 1993.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu celebrates after being elected chairman of the right-wing Likud party on March 21, 1993.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 38
    Netanyahu and former foreign minister David Levy sit in the Knesset during the vote for a new Israeli President on March 24, 1993.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu and former foreign minister David Levy sit in the Knesset during the vote for a new Israeli President on March 24, 1993.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 38
    Netanyahu meets with King Hussein of Jordan, center, and Crown Prince Hassan in December 1994. It was Netanyahu&#39;s first visit to Jordan.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu meets with King Hussein of Jordan, center, and Crown Prince Hassan in December 1994. It was Netanyahu's first visit to Jordan.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 38
    Netanyahu shakes hands with outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres before taking the office himself in June 1996.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu shakes hands with outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres before taking the office himself in June 1996.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 38
    Netanyahu meets with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for the first time on September 4, 1996, at an Israeli army base at the Erez Checkpoint in Gaza.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu meets with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for the first time on September 4, 1996, at an Israeli army base at the Erez Checkpoint in Gaza.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 38
    Netanyahu meets with U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in Washington in February 1997.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu meets with U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in Washington in February 1997.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 38
    Netanyahu spends the day on the beach with his wife, Sara, and son Avner in Caesarea, Israel, on August 16, 1997.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu spends the day on the beach with his wife, Sara, and son Avner in Caesarea, Israel, on August 16, 1997.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 38
    Actor Kirk Douglas holds the King David Award, presented to him by the Jerusalem Fund Aish Ha Torah during a dinner in Beverly Hills, California, on November 17, 1997. Douglas was honored for his inspirational commitment to Israel and the Jewish people and in recognition of his new book &quot;Climbing the Mountain.&quot; Netanyahu is on the left. To the right is Rabbi Nachum Braverma, director of the Jerusalem Fund Aish Ha Torah.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Actor Kirk Douglas holds the King David Award, presented to him by the Jerusalem Fund Aish Ha Torah during a dinner in Beverly Hills, California, on November 17, 1997. Douglas was honored for his inspirational commitment to Israel and the Jewish people and in recognition of his new book "Climbing the Mountain." Netanyahu is on the left. To the right is Rabbi Nachum Braverma, director of the Jerusalem Fund Aish Ha Torah.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 38
    Netanyahu looks through binoculars during a tour of the West Bank with the Israeli Cabinet on December 28, 1997.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu looks through binoculars during a tour of the West Bank with the Israeli Cabinet on December 28, 1997.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 38
    Netanyahu and U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan meet in Annan&#39;s office in New York on May 15, 1998.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu and U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan meet in Annan's office in New York on May 15, 1998.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 38
    From left, Arafat, King Hussein, U.S. President Bill Clinton and Netanyahu sign an interim Middle East peace agreement in October 1998.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    From left, Arafat, King Hussein, U.S. President Bill Clinton and Netanyahu sign an interim Middle East peace agreement in October 1998.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 38
    Netanyahu thanks a crowd of supporters in Tel Aviv, Israel, at a Likud party meeting in May 1999. The outgoing Prime Minister announced that he was quitting the Knesset and stepping down as party leader 10 days after being defeated in elections.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu thanks a crowd of supporters in Tel Aviv, Israel, at a Likud party meeting in May 1999. The outgoing Prime Minister announced that he was quitting the Knesset and stepping down as party leader 10 days after being defeated in elections.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 38
    Netanyahu testifies before the U.S. House Government Reform Committee on September 20, 2001. The committee was conducting hearings on terrorism following the September 11 attacks.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu testifies before the U.S. House Government Reform Committee on September 20, 2001. The committee was conducting hearings on terrorism following the September 11 attacks.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 38
    Netanyahu, as Israel&#39;s foreign minister, laughs with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon at the start of a Likud convention in Tel Aviv on November 12, 2002.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu, as Israel's foreign minister, laughs with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon at the start of a Likud convention in Tel Aviv on November 12, 2002.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 38
    Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on August 14, 2007. He was re-elected as head of the Likud party.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on August 14, 2007. He was re-elected as head of the Likud party.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 38
    Netanyahu shakes hands with Israeli President Shimon Peres in February 2009 after Netanyahu won backing from the Israeli parliament to become Prime Minister again. A close election between Netanyahu and rival Tzipi Livni had left the results unclear until the parliament&#39;s decision.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu shakes hands with Israeli President Shimon Peres in February 2009 after Netanyahu won backing from the Israeli parliament to become Prime Minister again. A close election between Netanyahu and rival Tzipi Livni had left the results unclear until the parliament's decision.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 38
    From left, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Netanyahu, U.S. President Barack Obama, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan&#39;s King Abdullah II walk to the East Room of the White House to make statements on the Middle East peace process on September 1, 2010.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    From left, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Netanyahu, U.S. President Barack Obama, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II walk to the East Room of the White House to make statements on the Middle East peace process on September 1, 2010.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 38
    Obama meets with Netanyahu at the White House in September 2010.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Obama meets with Netanyahu at the White House in September 2010.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 38
    U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on as Abbas and Netanyahu shake hands in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on September 14, 2010, during a second round of Middle East peace talks.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on as Abbas and Netanyahu shake hands in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on September 14, 2010, during a second round of Middle East peace talks.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 38
    British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street in London on May 4, 2011.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street in London on May 4, 2011.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 38
    Netanyahu address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on May 24, 2011. He said that he was prepared to make &quot;painful compromises&quot; for a peace settlement with the Palestinians, but he repeated that Israel will not accept a return to its pre-1967 boundaries.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on May 24, 2011. He said that he was prepared to make "painful compromises" for a peace settlement with the Palestinians, but he repeated that Israel will not accept a return to its pre-1967 boundaries.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 38
    Netanyahu uses a diagram of a bomb to describe Iran&#39;s nuclear program while delivering an address to the U.N. General Assembly on September 27, 2012. Netanyahu exhorted the General Assembly to draw &quot;a clear red line&quot; to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu uses a diagram of a bomb to describe Iran's nuclear program while delivering an address to the U.N. General Assembly on September 27, 2012. Netanyahu exhorted the General Assembly to draw "a clear red line" to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 38
    Netanyahu and Avigdor Lieberman of the Likud-Beiteinu coalition party greet supporters as they arrive onstage on election night in January 2013. The Likud-Beiteinu won 31 seats in the Knesset.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu and Avigdor Lieberman of the Likud-Beiteinu coalition party greet supporters as they arrive onstage on election night in January 2013. The Likud-Beiteinu won 31 seats in the Knesset.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 38
    Netanyahu speaks at the U.N. General Assembly on October 1, 2013. He accused Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of seeking to obtain a nuclear weapon and described him as &quot;a wolf in sheep&#39;s clothing, a wolf who thinks he can pull the wool over the eyes of the international community.&quot;
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu speaks at the U.N. General Assembly on October 1, 2013. He accused Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of seeking to obtain a nuclear weapon and described him as "a wolf in sheep's clothing, a wolf who thinks he can pull the wool over the eyes of the international community."
    Hide Caption
    36 of 38
    In December, Netanyahu called for early elections as he fired two key ministers for opposing government policy.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    In December, Netanyahu called for early elections as he fired two key ministers for opposing government policy.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 38
    Netanyahu is greeted by members of Congress as he arrives to speak in the House chamber on Tuesday, March 3.
    Photos: Netanyahu's life in pictures
    Netanyahu is greeted by members of Congress as he arrives to speak in the House chamber on Tuesday, March 3.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 38
    41 netanyahu01 netanyahu02 netanyahu03 netanyahu04 netanyahu05 netanyahu 06 netanyahu07 netanyahu08 netanyahu09 netanyahu10 netanyahu11 netanyahu13 netanyahu - RESTRICTED12 netanyahu 15 netanyahu17 netanyahu - RESTRICTED16 netanyahu 19 netanyahu20 netanyahu21 netanyahu 22 netanyahu23 netanyahu24 netanyahu 25 netanyahu 26 netanyahu27 netanyahu20 netanyahu31 netanyahu - RESTRICTED33 netanyahu 35 netanyahu34 netanyahu36 netanyahu37 neatanyahu38 netanyahu39 netanyahu 40 netanyahu43 netanyahu10 netanyahu speech
    On Thursday, Trump assured Israel that he is committed to making good on his campaign pledge to move the embassy, telling the newspaper Israel Hayom, "of course I remember what I told you about Jerusalem ... and you know I'm not a person who breaks promises."
    With scant discussion with the incoming administration about its actual plans for the embassy, Netanyahu convened his national security team and ordered Israeli security services to prepare for possible scenarios of worsening violence if the Trump administration made an early announcement upon taking office. The meeting came amid Palestinian efforts to head off an embassy move, writing world leaders and increasing media outreach. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman on Sunday to coordinate moves against the possible relocation of the embassy.
    In the weeks leading up to his inauguration, Trump's advisers had floated the possibility of initially having the US ambassador to Israel work and live in the US consulate in Jerusalem, while the American Embassy remains in Tel Aviv. Diplomatic sources said such a plan could be a compromise -- that allows Trump to move on fulfilling his pledge on Jerusalem -- which Israel and the Palestinians both claim as their capital -- without starting his term with a firestorm a formal relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv would almost certainly bring.
    Benjamin Netanyahu Fast Facts
    Benjamin Netanyahu Fast Facts
    Trump has named New York lawyer David Friedman as his ambassador to Israel, pending Senate confirmation.
    Among the options being considered are for Friedman to begin work Jerusalem, either from a hotel suite or a designated office in the US consulate.
    Friedman, who already maintains a home in Jerusalem, has long been a proponent of moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem and, upon being named, said he looked forward to working "from the US Embassy in Israel's eternal capital, Jerusalem."
    The 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act calls on the US to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the embassy there. But the law allows for the move to be waived if the President deems it harmful to US national security interests. Since it passed, every US president -- Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- has signed the waiver every six months, even though Bush and Clinton had promised to move the embassy during their presidential campaigns. Earlier this month, Obama renewed a presidential waiver delaying the move for another six months, citing "national security interests." The waiver expires June 1.
    Israeli sources have suggested the May 24 Israeli holiday of "Jerusalem Day" as a possible date for a more official move toward relocation. That national holiday commemorates the reunification of Jerusalem and the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City following the June 1967 Six Day War and typically is marked by ceremonies and memorial services.
    Diplomats suggested that once the administration is in office for a few months, the threat of more chaos in the Middle East and the need not to alienate US Arab allies may cause a newly-minted President Trump to sing a different tune.
    What will Jared Kushner and Donald Trump's Middle East look like?
    CNN's Athena Jones, Oren Liebermann and Allie Malloy contributed to this report.

    This story has been updated.