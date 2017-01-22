Trump to begin renegotiating NAFTA with leaders of Mexico, Canada

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Sunday he will begin renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement when he meets with the leaders of Canada and Mexico.

A central promise of Trump's campaign was that he would revamp the 23-year-old trade pact.

At a White House event Sunday, Trump said he had scheduled meetings with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

"We're going to start some negotiations having to do with NAFTA," Trump said.

"Anybody ever hear of NAFTA?" he said. "I ran a campaign somewhat based on NAFTA. But we're going to start renegotiating on NAFTA, on immigration, on security at the border."

