McCain, Graham say they will support Tillerson

Washington (CNN) Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham announced Sunday they will vote for President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, likely paving the way for his confirmation.

The two, along with Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, had up to now withheld their support.

"Listen, this wasn't an easy call. But I also believe that when there's doubt, the President, the incoming President, gets the benefit of the doubt, and that's the way I've treated every president that I've had the obligation to vote for or against as a member of the United States Senate," McCain said on ABC's "This Week."

Graham tweeted shortly after: "I will vote to confirm Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State."

I will vote to confirm Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 22, 2017

On CBS' "Face the Nation," Graham said the same.

