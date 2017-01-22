Melania Trump returns to New York

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump is returning to New York Sunday, after a whirlwind inaugural weekend in Washington.

"The first lady thanks everyone for their support and a beautiful welcome to Washington. She is returning to New York in advance of the school week and will be splitting her time between Washington and New York for the next few weeks," her spokeswoman told CNN Sunday.

President Donald Trump told reporters in November that Melania and their son, Barron, 10, would join him at the White House "very soon. Right after he finishes school."

Sunday also happened to be the Trumps' 12th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married January 22, 2005, in a lavish ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, attended by the likes of Hillary and Bill Clinton, Anna Wintour, Simon Cowell, Usher and Billy Joel.

