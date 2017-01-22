Conway: Trump will not release tax returns

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will not release his tax returns -- even after the audit he's frequently cited is completed -- senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday.

In an interview on ABC's "This Week," Conway was pressed on whether the White House will respond to more than 200,000 petition signatures calling on Trump to release his tax returns.

"The White House response is that he's not going to release his tax returns," Conway said.

"We litigated this all through the election. People didn't care," she said. "They voted for him, and let me make this very clear: Most Americans are very focused on what their tax returns will look like while President Trump is in office, not what his look like. And you know full well that President Trump and his family are complying with all the ethical rules, everything they need to do to step away from his businesses and be a full-time president."

During his presidential campaign, Trump became the first major party nominee since 1972 not to release his tax returns -- citing ongoing IRS audits, saying he would do so once those audits were completed.

