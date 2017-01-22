Hillary Clinton tweets support for Women's March

Story highlights Hillary Clinton tweeted her support before and after the Women's March

Many women at the marches were spotted channeling Clinton with their "Nasty Woman" signs and attire

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton is making sure the hundreds of thousands of participants in the Women's Marches held across the globe know she is on their side.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted an article from Slate on Sunday night that showed images and videos of the massive crowds at Women's Marches held in Washington, DC, other American cities and internationally, and added that the huge turnout was uplifting.

"Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me," Clinton tweeted from her official account.

Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me.https://t.co/29oaMvk3hU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 23, 2017

On Saturday, the day of the actual marches, Clinton tweeted her support and expressed her gratitude in real time.

"Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values," Clinton tweeted from her official account Saturday morning, tagging the Women's March Twitter page. "Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together."

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

'Hope Not Fear'

Indeed.

And what a beautiful piece by Louisa Cannell. #womensmarch 👊👊🏻👊🏼👊🏽✨ pic.twitter.com/7h3Bzx79nB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

I stand w/ Nora Harren, a 17-year from Boise, ID, & every person marching for our values today. Onward! ✊✊🏾✊🏽✨ #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/02lOuXRHuz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017

Read More