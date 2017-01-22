Trump softens tone in Sunday appearance, talks tornadoes and NAFTA

Washington (CNN) Hallmarks of President Donald Trump's free-wheeling, unconventional campaign style have long been expected to carry over to the White House, but what remained to be seen was whether his promises of acting "so presidential" would come to pass.

Trump's speech on Saturday at the Central Intelligence Agency left many wondering, since he used the bulk of his time standing in from the CIA Memorial Wall to inaccurately slam the media for their coverage of his inauguration and incorrectly denied ever having a rift with the intelligence community.

Roughly 24 hours later, though, Trump's speech before the swearing in of his senior staff was more measured and strikingly less combative.

To be sure, there were plenty of Trump hallmarks in the Sunday speech: The President needled the media by holding up a letter Obama wrote him and pledging not to tell the press what was in it.

But the remarks stood in stark contrast to what the President said at the CIA a day earlier.

