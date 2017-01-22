Nunes: I 'don't blame' Trump for criticizing leaks

Story highlights Rep. Devin Nunes said he doesn't blame Trump for complaining about leaks

Nunes' comments come after Trump visited CIA headquarters

Washington (CNN) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-California, said Sunday he doesn't blame President Donald Trump for complaining about leaks from the intelligence community.

"You're going to see at the highest level of the past administration, at that level, I think, Donald Trump had a lot of problems with, and I don't blame him for having a lot of problems -- there were a lot of leaks," Nunes told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Nunes said leaks in the last 60 to 90 days before the election occurred were attributable to "the Obama administration directly or the intelligence community."

Obama's director of national intelligence, James Clapper, issued a statement saying: "I do not believe the leaks came from within the (intelligence community)."

Nunes comments were made after former CIA Director John Brennan criticized Trump's Saturday speech at the CIA.

