Trump to meet congressional leaders Monday at the White House

Story highlights President Donald Trump will confer with congressional leaders Monday

He'll need their support to move his legislative agenda

(CNN) President Donald Trump will welcome bipartisan congressional leaders to the White House Monday night, according to three sources familiar with the meeting, his first gathering with the group since taking the oath of office.

The meeting, which was described as a reception for the leaders, is also expected to touch on Trump's legislative agenda. Key issues include an array of big-ticket items from the repeal and replace of the Affordable Care Act to tax reform and a sizable infrastructure bill. The proposals must pass through Congress, making his relationships with lawmakers in both parties exceedingly important in the weeks and months ahead.

Trump has also been pressing for Congress to confirm his Cabinet nominees. Only two nominees have been confirmed so far with a third, Rep. Mike Pompeo, Trump's pick to lead the CIA, expected to be confirmed on Monday. Senate Republicans and Democrats have engaged in a public fight in recent days over the speed of the eventual confirmation votes.

Republicans have argued Democrats are slow-walking the nominees and have fallen far short of the pace from confirmations of previous administrations. Democrats have countered that Trump's picks have been slow to disclose their financial and ethics paperwork and, given the extensive private business ties of many, are being pushed through without proper vetting.