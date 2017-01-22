Schumer vows opposition to any 'out of the mainstream' Supreme Court pick

Story highlights Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said he opposes at least eight Trump Cabinet picks

Schumer said Democrats could try to block the confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court pick

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday he opposes eight or nine of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees -- and could also attempt to block his eventual Supreme Court nominee.

"If the nominee is out of the mainstream, we will do our best to keep the seat open," Schumer, D-New York, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" of the Supreme Court vacancy that Trump will get a shot at filling after majority Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama's nominee for a year.

"I'm hopeful that President Trump may nominate someone who is mainstream and could get bipartisan support," Schumer said. "But if they don't, yes, we will fight it tooth and nail, as long as we have to."

Schumer also said he'll oppose eight or nine of Trump's Cabinet nominees, and potentially more.

He specifically said he opposes Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump's pick for attorney general, and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, Trump's nominee to helm the Environmental Protection Agency.

Read More