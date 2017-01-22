Schumer: Booing 'speaks poorly' of some in inauguration crowd

Story highlights Sen. Chuck Schumer criticized Trump supporters who booed his message of inclusiveness

Schumer said Trump should"'ought to lead" and redirect his supporters

Washington (CNN) Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday harshly criticized President Donald Trump's supporters who booed his comments about inclusiveness moments before Trump was inaugurated.

"The fact that saying these things which are usually accepted by every American met the displeasure of the crowd doesn't speak too kindly of that crowd," Schumer, a New York Democrat, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"Just the people who booed," Schumer quickly added. "I'm sure it wasn't most of them."

In a speaking slot minutes before Trump, Schumer had issued a call for inclusiveness from the podium Friday.

"Whatever our race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity; whether we are immigrants or native-born; whether we live with disabilities or do not; in wealth or in poverty; we are all exceptional in our commonly held yet fierce devotion to our country," Schumer had said.

