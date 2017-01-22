Syria: Envoys gather for peace talks

Story highlights Peace talks between the Syrian government and the opposition are due to begin Monday

The talks were brokered by Russia and Turkey and are being held in Astana, Kazakhstan

(CNN) Delegates have begun arriving in Kazakhstan for peace talks on Syria brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Anuar Zhainakov told CNN the Syrian opposition delegation had arrived at the capital Astana ahead of the talks. Representatives of Syria's government are due to arrive later.

"I can confirm that the delegations from Russia, Turkey, Iran, (UN Special Envoy for Syria) Staffan de Mistura and the Syrian opposition delegation are all in Astana already," said Zhainakov.

JUST WATCHED Surviving Syria's civil war Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Surviving Syria's civil war 02:42

Russia and Turkey led efforts on these latest Syria peace talks, after Syrian rebels suffered a major defeat in December of last year by losing control of districts of eastern Aleppo they had held for nearly four years.

The rebels' loss followed an air bombing campaign by Russia that turned the tide of the war in favor of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.